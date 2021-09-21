Dr. Janakiraman Subramanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janakiraman Subramanian, MD
Dr. Janakiraman Subramanian, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. Subramanian's Office Locations
1
Saint Luke's Cancer Specialists-Plaza4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-3300
2
Saint Luke's Cancer Specialists-South12330 Metcalf Ave Ste 580, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 317-3230
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson County Hospital
- Hedrick Medical Center
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Western Missouri Medical Center
- Wright Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanian has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
