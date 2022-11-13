Dr. Janakkumar Kansagra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kansagra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janakkumar Kansagra, MD
Dr. Janakkumar Kansagra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SETIF / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Pima Heart Physicians PC1714 W Anklam Rd Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 624-8935
Pima Heart Physicians3709 N Campbell Ave Ste 135, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 838-2440
Pima Heart & Vascular4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 125, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart Asc LLC1238 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
Dr Kansagra was professional yet friendly, thorough and knowledgeable…he made me very comfortable.. discussed the tests that needed to be done and possible outcomes of treatment once a diagnosis was made…HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- UNIVERSITY OF SETIF / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kansagra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kansagra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kansagra has seen patients for Endocarditis, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kansagra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kansagra speaks Gujarati.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kansagra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kansagra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kansagra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kansagra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.