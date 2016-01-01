Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baskaran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Janani Baskaran, MD
Overview of Dr. Janani Baskaran, MD
Dr. Janani Baskaran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Baskaran works at
Dr. Baskaran's Office Locations
-
1
Hospital Based Providers350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baskaran?
About Dr. Janani Baskaran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1053836510
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskaran works at
Dr. Baskaran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.