Overview

Dr. Jandrette Rhoe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Rhoe works at MUSC Health Primary Care Clemson Rd. in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.