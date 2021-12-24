Dr. Jane Broering-Ammons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broering-Ammons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Broering-Ammons, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Jane B Ammons MD1627 Henthorne Dr Ste B, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 866-8232
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor(s) & Staff. Don't let others discourage you.
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Broering-Ammons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broering-Ammons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broering-Ammons has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broering-Ammons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Broering-Ammons. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broering-Ammons.
