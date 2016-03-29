Dr. Jane Carleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Carleton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
North Shore LIJ Cancer Institute Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd Ofc A, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot say enough in praise of Dr. CARLETON!!!!. I will NEVER forget how she calmed me AND my mother at a most crucial point of her illness-she explained everything that was going on in ways her previous dr never did. She spoke of what we could do now to help. Always clear, sensitively listening to what Mom seemed to want, and always INCREDIBLY positive. Dr CARLETON would ALWAYS call us back whenever we needed her! I just can't say enough wonderful things in recommending her!
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New Engl Mc
- New Engl Mc
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
