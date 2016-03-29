See All Oncologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Jane Carleton, MD

Oncology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jane Carleton, MD

Dr. Jane Carleton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Carleton works at Monter Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carleton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore LIJ Cancer Institute Monter Cancer Center
    450 Lakeville Rd Ofc A, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 734-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2016
    I cannot say enough in praise of Dr. CARLETON!!!!. I will NEVER forget how she calmed me AND my mother at a most crucial point of her illness-she explained everything that was going on in ways her previous dr never did. She spoke of what we could do now to help. Always clear, sensitively listening to what Mom seemed to want, and always INCREDIBLY positive. Dr CARLETON would ALWAYS call us back whenever we needed her! I just can't say enough wonderful things in recommending her!
    Mar 29, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Jane Carleton, MD
    About Dr. Jane Carleton, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285764670
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Engl Mc
    Residency
    • New Engl Mc
    Medical Education
    • University Of Massachusetts Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Carleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carleton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carleton works at Monter Cancer Center in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Carleton’s profile.

    Dr. Carleton has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Carleton speaks French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carleton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carleton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carleton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

