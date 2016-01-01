Dr. Jane Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Cho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jane Cho, MD
Dr. Jane Cho, MD is an Urology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at the Waldbaum Center1000 Northern Blvd Ste 120, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 627-5348
-
2
Northwell Health136-17 39 4 Fl Ave Ste Cf-E, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 559-3600
-
3
Northwell Health at Rego Park9525 Queens Blvd Ste A Fl 2, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (516) 734-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
About Dr. Jane Cho, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1508098922
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cho has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.