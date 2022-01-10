Dr. Jane Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Cho, MD
Overview of Dr. Jane Cho, MD
Dr. Jane Cho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY.
Dr. Cho works at
Dr. Cho's Office Locations
Phoenix Retina Associates7550 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 368-3448
Cameron Ria LLC4045 E Union Hills Dr Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (520) 790-8888
Phoenix Retina Associates9185 W Thunderbird Rd Ste C104, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 368-3448
Phoenix Retina Associates1102 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 368-3448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cho?
My husband is legally, but not totally, blind with Retinitis Pigmentosa. He suddenly lost the sight in one eye in 2019. Dr Jane Cho said that his old lens, from his cataract surgery, approximately 25 years prior, had worn through and gone to the back of his eye. She removed that lens, & stitched a new one in place. It healed up very well, so we are very pleased that he did not lose his sight in that eye after all!! Dr Cho is VERY knowledgeable, competent, and confident.
About Dr. Jane Cho, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 5 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cho speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.