Dr. Jane Dickerman, MD
Dr. Jane Dickerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Dickerman works at
20 20 Eye Care PC91 Central St Ste B, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 501-5650
Tobii Dynavox LLC333 Elm St, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 326-3800
I have been seeing her for about 10 yrs for routine care AND referrals. Very satisfied with both . Staff very nice and consistent in office. That says a lot. One thing that does concern me is that here is no handwashing sink in exam rooms-only hand sanitizer.
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245216175
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dickerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickerman has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dickerman speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerman.
