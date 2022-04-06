Overview of Dr. Jane Fernandez, MD

Dr. Jane Fernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.



Dr. Fernandez works at Inland Psychiatric Offices in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.