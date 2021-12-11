Dr. Fung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jane Fung, DO
Overview of Dr. Jane Fung, DO
Dr. Jane Fung, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Fung works at
Dr. Fung's Office Locations
Centennial Pediatrics6850 N Durango Dr Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 897-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very informative and caring. We never feel like a number or rushed during our visit. Thank you Dr. Fung for helping guide us through the parenting journey.
About Dr. Jane Fung, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1447788682
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.