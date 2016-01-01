See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Jane Guttenberg, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jane Guttenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Guttenberg works at PEDIATRIC & ADOLESCENT MEDICINE LLP in New York, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Office
    390 W End Ave Ste 1E, New York, NY 10024 (212) 787-1444
  2. 2
    Westchester Medical Group
    495 Central Park Ave Ste 305, Scarsdale, NY 10583 (914) 725-7555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jane Guttenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1720187412
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Guttenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guttenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guttenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Guttenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guttenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guttenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guttenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.