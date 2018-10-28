Dr. Jane Hightower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hightower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Hightower, MD
Overview of Dr. Jane Hightower, MD
Dr. Jane Hightower, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hightower's Office Locations
1
Felix O Kolb MD2100 Webster St Ste 418, San Francisco, CA 94115
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Jane Hightower and Dr Bill Andereck for many years. They are smart, thorough and help you to understand and limit your health risks. Their office is well managed and waiting times are reasonable. If you are looking for excellent internists, you won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Jane Hightower, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hightower has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hightower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hightower works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hightower. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hightower.
