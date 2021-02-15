Overview of Dr. Jane Hughes, MD

Dr. Jane Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Tex Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.