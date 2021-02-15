Dr. Jane Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jane Hughes, MD
Dr. Jane Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Tex Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
- 1 21 Spurs Ln Ste 220, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-5566
Philip Hughes MD10007 Huebner Rd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
As a former RN, my physician friends have been helpful in referring me to the providers they would choose for themselves or their families. Dr. Hughes was such a referral. She has been my ophthalmologist for over 10 years. She is, simply, the best. I also like her very much.
About Dr. Jane Hughes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275553232
Education & Certifications
- U Tex HSC
- Univtxhealth Sciencecenter
- U Tex Med Sch At San Antonio
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hughes speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.