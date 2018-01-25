Overview of Dr. Jane Jesse, MD

Dr. Jane Jesse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Tyler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jesse works at Sci-dallas in Dallas, PA with other offices in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.