Overview of Dr. Jane Kehaya, MD

Dr. Jane Kehaya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Kehaya works at Novant Health Glen Meade OB/GYN - Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.