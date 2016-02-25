See All Ophthalmologists in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Jane Joseph-Delvecchio, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (6)
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jane Joseph-Delvecchio, MD

Dr. Jane Joseph-Delvecchio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio works at East Greenwich Ophthalmology in East Greenwich, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Greenwich Ophthalmology
    168 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 886-6700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2016
    She is one of the most caring doctors I have every gone to. Have recommended her to others and they love her too! Makes sure that contacts and eyeglasses fit and the vision is perfect too!
    Cranston, RI — Feb 25, 2016
    About Dr. Jane Joseph-Delvecchio, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Portuguese
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio works at East Greenwich Ophthalmology in East Greenwich, RI. View the full address on Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

