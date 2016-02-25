Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jane Joseph-Delvecchio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
East Greenwich Ophthalmology168 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 886-6700
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is one of the most caring doctors I have every gone to. Have recommended her to others and they love her too! Makes sure that contacts and eyeglasses fit and the vision is perfect too!
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio speaks Portuguese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph-Delvecchio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.