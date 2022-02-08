Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD
Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
Dr. Kakkis works at
Dr. Kakkis' Office Locations
1
Brandon Richland MD Inc.9900 Talbert Ave, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-5011
2
National Billing Associates3857 Birch St, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 378-5011
3
Memorialcare Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 962-4677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Her pre-surgery care and the surgery and the post-surgery care have all been excellent. She is not only an excellent physician but also a caring human being. Willing to answer questions any questions you have to any lengths you wish. Very intelligent and very caring. A rare combination!
About Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1598715427
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Pomona College
