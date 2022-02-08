Overview of Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD

Dr. Jane Kakkis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School



Dr. Kakkis works at Brandon Richland MD Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.