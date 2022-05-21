Dr. Kauffman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jane Kauffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Kauffman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baku State Med Sch and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Kauffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jane Y Kauffman MD PC8733 Beverly Blvd Ste 312, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-6775
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kauffman?
My mother is 89 years old and she is alive only because of the great care provided by Dr. Kauffman. During my mother stay at Cedars Sinai hospital, Doctor was there every single day including Saturday and Sunday. She was also patiently providing answers to the millions of questions which we have before and after operation. Thank you Dr. Kauffman for being Amazing cardiologist and absolutely amazing person!
About Dr. Jane Kauffman, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1528004470
Education & Certifications
- USC-LA Co
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- Baku State Med Sch
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauffman works at
Dr. Kauffman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.