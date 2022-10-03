Overview of Dr. Jane Kim, MD

Dr. Jane Kim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Saint Anthony Senior Health Center in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Dizziness and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.