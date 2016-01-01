Dr. Jane Koch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Koch, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jane Koch, DPM
Dr. Jane Koch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Koch's Office Locations
First Podiatry PC4640 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 422-4336
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jane Koch, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
