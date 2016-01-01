Overview of Dr. Jane Koch, DPM

Dr. Jane Koch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Koch works at First Podiatry in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.