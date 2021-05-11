Overview

Dr. Jane Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Lee works at Advanced Dermatology in Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.