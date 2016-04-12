Dr. Jane Leeves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Leeves, MD
Overview of Dr. Jane Leeves, MD
Dr. Jane Leeves, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Leeves works at
Dr. Leeves' Office Locations
Michael J. & Joann Butera Inc.1801 LEXINGTON ST, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 529-5725
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and accommodating doctor, treatment has been very helpful.
About Dr. Jane Leeves, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952466401
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leeves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeves.
