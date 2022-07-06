Dr. Jane Leidlein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leidlein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Leidlein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jane Leidlein, MD
Dr. Jane Leidlein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Dr. Leidlein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Leidlein's Office Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Eye Center117 Circle Way St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-4042
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leidlein?
Absolutely awesome experience every time I have been to a appointment
About Dr. Jane Leidlein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1235110719
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leidlein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leidlein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leidlein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leidlein works at
Dr. Leidlein has seen patients for Pterygium, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leidlein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leidlein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leidlein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leidlein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leidlein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.