Overview

Dr. Jane Luu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Luu works at The Oregon Clinic GI South in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.