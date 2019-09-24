Dr. Jane Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Luu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Luu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Luu works at
Locations
Cardiology - West2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 606, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-7554
Family Physicians Group Inc2312 Ne 129Th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 514-4444
PeaceHealth Cardiology Clinic200 NE Mother Joseph Pl, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 514-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would 100% recommend her as a doctor. She’s very thorough knowledgeable and professional. I can’t thank her enough for being my cardiologist as I had open heart surgery this summer
About Dr. Jane Luu, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124281423
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Jefferson Medical College
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luu has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.