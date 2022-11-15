Dr. Jane Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Mai, MD
Overview of Dr. Jane Mai, MD
Dr. Jane Mai, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 686-9096
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mai saw me several times and genuinely cared about me. Even after being discharged she called to see how I was doing. She discovered I had an auto immune disease and not an infection. Smart Doctor.!
About Dr. Jane Mai, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1306164264
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
