Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (60)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD

Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Utesa Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Matos-Fraebel works at A New Life OB/GYN of Broward in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matos-Fraebel's Office Locations

    A New Life OB/GYN of Broward
    220 SW 84th Ave Ste 203, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 998-7760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Atrophic Vaginitis
Hemorrhoids
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Birth Control
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diaphragms, Caps, and Shields
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Disorders
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Incontinence
Infectious Diseases
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Menopause
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Exams
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexual Dysfunction
Sickle Cell Disease
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Prolapse
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Dec 27, 2021
    Very professional and really cares about you as a patient. It was great to have a Dr. really listen to my concerns and share options that will allow me to make healthier decisions going forward.
    — Dec 27, 2021
    About Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003896507
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Utesa Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matos-Fraebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matos-Fraebel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matos-Fraebel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matos-Fraebel works at A New Life OB/GYN of Broward in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Matos-Fraebel’s profile.

    Dr. Matos-Fraebel has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matos-Fraebel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Matos-Fraebel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matos-Fraebel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matos-Fraebel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matos-Fraebel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

