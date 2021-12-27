Overview of Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD

Dr. Jane Matos-Fraebel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Utesa Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Matos-Fraebel works at A New Life OB/GYN of Broward in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.