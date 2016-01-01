Overview of Dr. Jane McDonald, MD

Dr. Jane McDonald, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Francis.



Dr. McDonald works at Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology in Grand Island, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.