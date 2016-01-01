Dr. Melnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jane Melnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Melnick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Locations
California Pacific Cardiovascular Medical Group2100 Webster St Ste 516, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 345-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jane Melnick, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1124049879
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melnick has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnick.
