Dr. Jane Miles, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jane Miles, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Sarjevo and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.

Dr. Miles works at Children's Health Specialty Center Bass Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Health Specialty Center Bass Center
    6300 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 1200, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Childrens Medical Center Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Acute Behavioral Diseases Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar IV Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar V Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar VI Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Infections Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Compulsions Chevron Icon
Compulsive Cheek Biting Chevron Icon
Compulsive Face Picking Chevron Icon
Compulsive Finger Picking Chevron Icon
Compulsive Scalp Picking Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Da Costa's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Identity Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Double Depression Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disability Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Episodic Concentration Difficulty Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Exhibitionism Chevron Icon
Fear of Theft Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Growth and Mental Retardation - Mandibulofacial Dysostosis - Microcephaly - Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Juvenile-Onset Dystonia Chevron Icon
Kleptomania Chevron Icon
Kleptophilia Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Mild Depression Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nervous Breakdown Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Affective Psychosis Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-ADD Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Reactive Depression Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia - Mental Retardation - Deafness - Retinitis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Severe Depression Chevron Icon
Situational Depression Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spreading Depression Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 20, 2019
    Dr. Miles may seem a little stand offish at first with adults but she is wonderful with kids. She is very thorough and spends a lot of time thinking about her cases and talking with us.
    Dallas, TX — Jan 20, 2019
    About Dr. Jane Miles, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740384098
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Children's Medical Center Dallas
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Sarjevo
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Miles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miles works at Children's Health Specialty Center Bass Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Miles’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

