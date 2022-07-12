Overview of Dr. Jane Ng, MD

Dr. Jane Ng, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / COLLEGE PARK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at The Oregon Clinic,Ear, Nose & Throat South in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.