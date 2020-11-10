See All Ophthalmologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Jane Olson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jane Olson, MD

Dr. Jane Olson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with U Il Eye&Ear Infirm

Dr. Olson works at Jane Olson MD in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Olson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jane Olson MD
    8440 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jane Olson MD
    148 East Ave Ste 1A, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 857-0115
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intense Pulse Light
Microneedling
Intense Pulse Light
Microneedling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Jane Olson, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699883462
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Il Eye&Ear Infirm
Fellowship
Residency
  • U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med
Residency
Internship
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jane Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.