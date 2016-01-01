Overview of Dr. Jane Owen, DO

Dr. Jane Owen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Owen works at Obstetrics/Gynecology Faculty Practice Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.