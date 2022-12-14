See All Ophthalmologists in Spring Lake, NJ
Dr. Jane Pan, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (37)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jane Pan, MD

Dr. Jane Pan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring Lake, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Pan works at SightMD NJ Spring Lake Heights in Spring Lake, NJ with other offices in Whiting, NJ, Toms River, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Pinguecula and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SightMD NJ Spring Lake Heights
    2018 State Route 71, Spring Lake, NJ 07762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 359-8380
  2. 2
    SightMD NJ Whiting
    550 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 350-3344
  3. 3
    SightMD NJ Toms River 530 Lakehurst Road
    530 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-4733
  4. 4
    SightMD NJ Brick Brick Boulevard
    445 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 920-3737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Stye
Pinguecula
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Stye
Pinguecula
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Stye
Pinguecula
Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Entropion
Esotropia
Eye Infections
Farsightedness
Floaters
Glaucoma
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acquired Coloboma
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esophoria
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eyelid Spasm
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Heterophoria
Hyphema
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Strabismus
Thyroid Disease
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Abscess
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pan has seen patients for Stye, Pinguecula and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

