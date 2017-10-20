Dr. Jane Riester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Riester, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jane Riester, MD
Dr. Jane Riester, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Riester works at
Dr. Riester's Office Locations
-
1
AnMed Health Voice Clinic1655 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-7750
-
2
Anmed Health Medicus Surgery Center107 Professional Ct, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 225-1933
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riester?
Dr. Riester is one of the most knowledgeable and experienced ENT doctors I had an experience with. I moved here from Denver, CO. For past 10 years I had been visited at least 6 ENT doctors, specialists, in Denver; they did not know how to help me. Dr. Riester immediately told me what surgery needs to be performed. She did septoplasty and rhinoplasty surgery and I feel awesome. Also, medical staff working with Dr. Riester is amazing!
About Dr. Jane Riester, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1518988450
Education & Certifications
- W Va U
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riester works at
Dr. Riester has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riester speaks Polish, Russian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Riester. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.