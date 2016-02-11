Overview of Dr. Jane Rohrer, MD

Dr. Jane Rohrer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Rohrer works at Galen Medical Group - OB/GYN in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.