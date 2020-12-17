See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Jane Rosenfeld, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small New Brunswick, NJ
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jane Rosenfeld, MD

Dr. Jane Rosenfeld, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Rwjbarnabas Health Cystic Fibrosis Center Adult Program in New Brunswick, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenfeld's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rwjbarnabas Health Cystic Fibrosis Center Adult Program
    125 Paterson St Ste 5100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-6968

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pulmonary Function Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Rosenfeld for over 20 years. Her bedside manner makes you feel comfortable. She is very knowledgeable.
    — Dec 17, 2020
    
    Photo: Dr. Jane Rosenfeld, MD
    About Dr. Jane Rosenfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245232677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenfeld works at Rwjbarnabas Health Cystic Fibrosis Center Adult Program in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rosenfeld’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

