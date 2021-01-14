See All Plastic Surgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Jane Rowley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jane Rowley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creignton M School Of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Rowley works at Jane M. Rowley M.d. P.A. in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jane M. Rowley M.d. P.A.
    3519 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 792-3715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Dr. Rowley is amazing . I had the mommy make over surgery and I’m very pleased with my results. She and her staff go above and beyond to make you feel at ease while providing great care and services.
    Christy Brorman — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Jane Rowley, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992806582
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Inst Reconstr Pl Surg
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Residency
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    • Creignton M School Of Med
