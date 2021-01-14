Dr. Jane Rowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Rowley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jane Rowley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creignton M School Of Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
Jane M. Rowley M.d. P.A.3519 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 792-3715
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rowley is amazing . I had the mommy make over surgery and I’m very pleased with my results. She and her staff go above and beyond to make you feel at ease while providing great care and services.
About Dr. Jane Rowley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992806582
Education & Certifications
- NYU Inst Reconst Pl Surg
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creignton M School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.