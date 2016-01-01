Overview of Dr. Jane Salamone, MD

Dr. Jane Salamone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Salamone works at Long Pond Medical Group in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.