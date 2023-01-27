Dr. Jane Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Siegel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jane Siegel, MD
Dr. Jane Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
One City301 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-6600
OneC1ty8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 329-6600
Hendersonville353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 148C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 265-5000
Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance8 City Blvd Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 823-8891
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and efficient. Always meets appointment time.
About Dr. Jane Siegel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053303214
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
361 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.