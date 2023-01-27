Overview of Dr. Jane Siegel, MD

Dr. Jane Siegel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Siegel works at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.