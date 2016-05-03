Dr. Jane Sofair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Sofair, MD
Overview of Dr. Jane Sofair, MD
Dr. Jane Sofair, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Sofair's Office Locations
Cognitive Therapy & Consultation LLC597 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 292-0960
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
I feel fortunate to have a Doctor who is both compassionate and highly skilled. I would definitely recommend her to others who are looking for the healthiest way to address challenges best suited to psychiatry.
About Dr. Jane Sofair, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French and Spanish
- 1811946494
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- New York University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sofair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofair accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sofair has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sofair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sofair speaks French and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofair.
