Dr. Jane Swedler, MD
Dr. Jane Swedler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Swedler, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Ctr
Dr. Swedler works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Pediatric Associates--Mineola222 Station Plz N Ste 611, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2532
-
2
NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 462-1184
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Swedler?
Dr. Swedler is great! The office Staff-Horrible/Rude/Unprofessional..
About Dr. Jane Swedler, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- 1174547772
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- Queen Elizabeth Hosp
- McGill University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swedler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swedler works at
Dr. Swedler speaks Arabic and Hebrew.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swedler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swedler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.