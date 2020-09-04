Overview

Dr. Jane Swedler, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Ctr



Dr. Swedler works at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates--Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in North Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.