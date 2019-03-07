See All Hand Surgeons in Covington, GA
Dr. Jane Tan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jane Tan, MD

Dr. Jane Tan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.

Dr. Tan works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Tan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Covington
    3211 Iris Dr, Covington, GA 30016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 787-4042
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newton Hospital
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 07, 2019
    I came to Dr. Tan with extreme pain in my thumb joint that connects to my wrist. A year and a half prior to my appointment with Dr. Tan I had a joint replacement in the same thumb joint by another orthopedic surgeon. My hand continued to have chronic pain and swelling after the surgery. I decided to have a second opinion. I discovered Dr. Tan on the internet. She removed the replacement and repaired my hand. I have full use of my thumb and hand. Most of all I have no pain!
    Nancie Albin in Loganville, GA — Mar 07, 2019
    About Dr. Jane Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558587915
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand Surgery Fellowship, University Of Utah Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Covington, GA. View the full address on Dr. Tan’s profile.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tan speaks Mandarin and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

