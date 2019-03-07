Overview of Dr. Jane Tan, MD

Dr. Jane Tan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.