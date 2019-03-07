Dr. Jane Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jane Tan, MD
Dr. Jane Tan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
-
1
Covington3211 Iris Dr, Covington, GA 30016 Directions (770) 787-4042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
I came to Dr. Tan with extreme pain in my thumb joint that connects to my wrist. A year and a half prior to my appointment with Dr. Tan I had a joint replacement in the same thumb joint by another orthopedic surgeon. My hand continued to have chronic pain and swelling after the surgery. I decided to have a second opinion. I discovered Dr. Tan on the internet. She removed the replacement and repaired my hand. I have full use of my thumb and hand. Most of all I have no pain!
About Dr. Jane Tan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1558587915
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery Fellowship, University Of Utah Hospital
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.