Overview of Dr. Jane Tsai, MD

Dr. Jane Tsai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.