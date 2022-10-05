See All Dermatologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Jane Unaeze, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jane Unaeze, MD is a Dermatologist in Carmel, IN. 

Dr. Unaeze works at Dermatology Inc in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Inc
    725 Lakefront Ct, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-3739
  2. 2
    Dermatology Inc
    3755 E 82nd St Ste 75, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 926-3739

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Extremely concerned with patients needs and care. Allows all time necessary for patient satisfaction and understanding. Great follow up to care.
    — Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. Jane Unaeze, MD
    About Dr. Jane Unaeze, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447575931
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Unaeze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unaeze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unaeze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unaeze has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unaeze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Unaeze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unaeze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unaeze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unaeze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

