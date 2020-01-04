Dr. Jane Unzeitig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unzeitig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Unzeitig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Unzeitig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Dr. Unzeitig works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Laredo6801 McPherson Rd Ste 106, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 726-3693
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unzeitig?
Great very caring friendly doctor. Listen to your problems and very patient. Known her for over 40 years taking care of my family with excellent care. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jane Unzeitig, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770587750
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unzeitig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unzeitig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unzeitig works at
Dr. Unzeitig speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Unzeitig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unzeitig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unzeitig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unzeitig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.