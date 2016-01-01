Overview of Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD

Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Van Dis works at California Cardiovascular Institute in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.