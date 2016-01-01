See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD

Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Van Dis works at California Cardiovascular Institute in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Edward Allen, MD
Dr. Edward Allen, MD
4.0 (16)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Van Dis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
    420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-4647
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    USC Verdugo Hills Hospital
    1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 790-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van Dis?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van Dis to family and friends

    Dr. Van Dis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Van Dis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD.

    About Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275699266
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kapiolani Med Center For Women and Children
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Van Dis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Dis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Dis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jane Van Dis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.