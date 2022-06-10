Dr. Jane Vlodov-Levitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vlodov-Levitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Vlodov-Levitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jane Vlodov-Levitt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Vlodov-Levitt works at
Locations
Jane Vlodov-levitt Mdpc2202 65th St Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 331-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jane Vlodov-Levitt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1518965250
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Gastroenterology
