Dr. Jane Weinberg, MD
Dr. Jane Weinberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Intergrated Health Care Ctr602 W Iris Dr, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 383-1995
I have never had anyone spend so much real time caring for others. Now only does she care about outcomes but she even takes an active role in helping mitigate costs.
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Weinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.