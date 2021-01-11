See All General Surgeons in Newport News, VA
Dr. Jane Wey, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (13)
Map Pin Small Newport News, VA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jane Wey, MD

Dr. Jane Wey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

Dr. Wey works at Peninsula Surgical Associates in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Surgical Associates
    109 Philip Roth St, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 873-6434
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Riverside Regional Medical Center
    500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 534-6030
  3. 3
    Riverside Peninsula Surgery Centers
    12000 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 594-1717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 11, 2021
    I had a very pleasant experience with Dr. Wey and simply can not understand the negative rhetoric about her. She listened, provided feedback, instructed me as to what to do, and what steps were next for me. She was kind but more importantly she was very knowledgeable. I do not expect a best friend, nor do I have any expectation that "bedside manner" is a class you take in medical school. There is a difference in rating someone because they are capable, knowledgeable, and good at what they do vs. rating someone based on personality. My rating reflects her medical knowledge as it applies to my medical situation and her aptitude to perform surgery in a manner that is through, complete, and with out error.
    Vonnie — Jan 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jane Wey, MD
    About Dr. Jane Wey, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891774592
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jane Wey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wey works at Peninsula Surgical Associates in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wey’s profile.

    Dr. Wey has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wey.

